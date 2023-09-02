TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Shares Down 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.42. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 12.34% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (MARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

