ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Shares Down 0.2%

ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 4,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $239,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000.

ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (ASPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Asymshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF index. The fund is a passively managed, rules-based alternative strategy to hedging US large-cap equities. The fund targets between -25% and 75% net long equity exposure based on market risk.

