View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading 4.6% Higher

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $13.52. 48,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 90,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

The company has a market cap of $51.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($14.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.80) by ($0.31). View had a negative net margin of 258.33% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. The company had revenue of $28.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that View, Inc. will post -49.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Of New Zealand Super Guardians sold 380,000 shares of View stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $3,811,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,612.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in View by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in View in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in View in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in View by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,164,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,664 shares during the period.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

