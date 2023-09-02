Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $614-616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.90 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.43.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $216.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.82. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $218.54. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile



Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

