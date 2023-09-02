Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Announces Earnings Results

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.25 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.00-$2.50 EPS.

Genesco Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a market cap of $421.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.04. Genesco has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Genesco

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Genesco by 37.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Genesco by 30.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Genesco in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

