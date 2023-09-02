Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Up 4.5%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 3,149,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 27,161,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,288,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 225,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92,734 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,832,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 81,112 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

