Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.25 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.00-$2.50 EPS.

Genesco Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GCO opened at $33.52 on Friday. Genesco has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $421.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Genesco

In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $253,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genesco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 928,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,708,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Genesco by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after buying an additional 93,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genesco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

