SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

S opened at $17.21 on Friday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $274,250.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,636.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $195,894.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 547,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $274,250.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,636.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,179 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,152 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,096,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 6,412.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,497,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after buying an additional 3,443,472 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

