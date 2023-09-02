WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,268 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 167,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,475,000 after purchasing an additional 145,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

