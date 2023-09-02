WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.13% of InterDigital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in InterDigital by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 89.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Bank of America raised shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $30,401.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $416,146.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,438.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $30,401.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $98.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.22 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 22.62%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Articles

