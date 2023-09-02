WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,340 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Infinera worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,181,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,205,000 after acquiring an additional 115,028 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,005,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,441,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,399,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,177,000 after acquiring an additional 437,556 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Infinera news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $376.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

