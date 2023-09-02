WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,584 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 164.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $541.39 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $517.19 and its 200 day moving average is $511.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.83.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

