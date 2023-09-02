WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.33 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 133.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.02 per share, with a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,800,129.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.02 per share, with a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,800,129.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.36 per share, with a total value of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,556.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 53,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,660. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

Agree Realty stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $60.79 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.34%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

