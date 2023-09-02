WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.29 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 235.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $415.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $391.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $417.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.82.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,431 shares of company stock worth $160,930,754. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.