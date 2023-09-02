WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Snap-on by 183.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,537 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,510.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,219.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock worth $9,898,471 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $270.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.38. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.75 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

