WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,601,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $162.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

