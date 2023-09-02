WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,670 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of First Hawaiian worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,241.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FHB opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $276.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

