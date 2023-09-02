WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 70 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CorVel were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRVL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 581.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 106,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $10,475,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 377.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $207.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.04. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $135.81 and a 1 year high of $228.94.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $190.25 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,487. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

