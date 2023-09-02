SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 36.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In other news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,071. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.30. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

