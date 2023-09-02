Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 237,753 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.97% of IQVIA worth $357,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,437,000 after purchasing an additional 358,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 423.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 329,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after buying an additional 266,789 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV opened at $224.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.55 and its 200-day moving average is $208.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $241.86.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

