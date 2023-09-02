Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,434,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324,506 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 7.12% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $265,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZWS opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. Analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

