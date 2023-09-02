Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,370,993 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,509,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 7.27% of Syneos Health worth $267,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,560,000 after acquiring an additional 587,471 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,755,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $64.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYNH

Syneos Health Profile

(Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.