Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,536,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,269 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 11.78% of CarGurus worth $252,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 943.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 152.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CarGurus by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $18.47 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.97 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 25.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarGurus

CarGurus Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.