Wellington Management Group LLP Has $269.20 Million Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,355,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,202 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Assured Guaranty worth $269,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $2,229,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 425,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after buying an additional 90,503 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO opened at $60.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.54). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

