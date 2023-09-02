SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $557.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $488.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $559.21.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 828,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,988,181,235. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.48.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

