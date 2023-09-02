Wellington Management Group LLP Has $354.94 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,631,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 167,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 8.22% of Cabot worth $354,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 18.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 759,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,189,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.12. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

