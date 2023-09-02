Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,704,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125,816 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $345,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Equifax by 118.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Equifax by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $206.83 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $240.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

