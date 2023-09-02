A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) to Issue None Dividend of $1.00

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to earn $7.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $880.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of -0.02. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.