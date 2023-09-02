A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) to Issue None Dividend of $1.00

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
A-Mark Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to earn $7.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.
A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $880.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of -0.02. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.
Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
