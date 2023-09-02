Wellington Management Group LLP Has $341.53 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,005 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.88% of Hyatt Hotels worth $341,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average is $114.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

