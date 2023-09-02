SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,953 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $211.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.22.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 32.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

