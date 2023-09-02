SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,932 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 27.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 84,691 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

