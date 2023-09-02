CoinField Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.18 Million (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CoinField Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $75.18 million and approximately $76.67 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin launched on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

