Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General updated its FY24 guidance to $7.10-8.30 EPS.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $130.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $128.48 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.33.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 242.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 672,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,576,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 118.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after acquiring an additional 319,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

