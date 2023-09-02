WOW-token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $106.78 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $232.11 million and approximately $106.78 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003109 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02322504 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $59.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

