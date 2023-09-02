Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $83,645.80

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $29,233.05 and approximately $83,645.80 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00013983 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $64,644.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

