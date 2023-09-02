Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS.

Greif Stock Up 0.1 %

GEF opened at $72.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Greif has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Greif Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Greif’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,311.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,311.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth $16,669,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Greif by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the first quarter worth $1,648,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

