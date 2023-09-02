MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.27-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to $0.47-$0.50 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $392.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.08. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $405.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at $501,043,414.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

