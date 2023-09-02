Acala Token (ACA) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.37 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $32.86 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00021034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,799.80 or 1.00050020 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 799,979,166 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,979,166 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04085699 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,578,978.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.