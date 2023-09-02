Everdome Hits One Day Trading Volume of $572,543.65 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everdome has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $14.04 million and approximately $572,543.65 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

