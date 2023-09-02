ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Holdings Increased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680,454 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 222,041 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of ADT worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,613 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 48,744 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,470 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

