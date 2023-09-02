William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $14.28 Million Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.52% of Astec Industries worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASTE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Astec Industries by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Astec Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after purchasing an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Astec Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ASTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.59. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.74 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

