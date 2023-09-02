William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $848,000. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

