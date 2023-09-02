William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $19.94 Million Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $19,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417,262 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,953,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 245,553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 193,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after acquiring an additional 122,923 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $764.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson acquired 2,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Thompson purchased 2,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

