SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 633 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in United Rentals by 18.6% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,201.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 134,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,050,000 after purchasing an additional 123,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Up 3.1 %

United Rentals stock opened at $491.17 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.23 and a twelve month high of $492.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $456.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

