William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 605,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,424 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Veracyte by 712.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $155,810.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $155,810.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $90.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.