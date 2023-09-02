SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in KLA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in KLA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $507.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $517.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

