William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $21.02 Million Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.02% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $21,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $11,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,819,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,426,651.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $11,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,819,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,426,651.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,061.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,190 shares of company stock valued at $26,605,445. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.54 and a beta of 1.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $65.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.