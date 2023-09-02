3,249 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Bought by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $164.49 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.