Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,741 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Patria Investments worth $15,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Patria Investments by 50.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Patria Investments by 637.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Patria Investments by 3,256.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Patria Investments by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Price Performance

NYSE PAX opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Patria Investments Increases Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.22 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 33.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.