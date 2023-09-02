William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $21.34 Million Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,105 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.41% of Vital Farms worth $21,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $489.08 million, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $106.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

